Jenelle Evans Speaks Out After Calling 911 On Mom Barbara Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans’ fight to regain custody of her children has taken another turn.

The former “Teen Mom” star’s three kids – sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 5, and daughter Ensley, 2 – were removed from her and husband David Eason’s custody in May, with her eldest and youngest ones placed in the care of her mother, Barbara Evans.

Tension around the new living situation recently escalated when Jenelle and David called 911, claiming that Barbara had locked Ensley in a room alone.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jenelle claimed that she and her husband were on the phone with her 9-year-old when the alleged incident went down.

“David and I were on FaceTime with Jace when we heard my mom say to Ensley, ‘Come here, I have to to take a shower,'” she recounted. “Then she took Ensley in the other room, and we immediately heard her screaming and crying.”

“We asked Jace what was going on, and he said my mom locked Ensley in the bedroom so she can take a shower,” she added. “We told Jace to get the door open, and when he couldn’t get the door open, we called 911 for help because all we could hear was Ensley screaming.”

WATCH: ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Temporarily Loses Custody Of All 3 Of Her Kids (Reports)



In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, David told a dispatcher that Barbara “couldn’t get the door open” and that Ensley was “freaking out.”

“She’s been screaming on the phone for the past five to ten minutes,” he added.

Barbara has yet to publicly comment on Jenelle and David’s allegations.

This isn’t the first time conflict has hit a boiling point between Jenelle and her mother amid her custody battle. Last month, the MTV alum got into a fight with Barbara while leaving a North Carolina courthouse, her rep confirmed to Access at the time.

According to TMZ, the mother-daughter spat ignited after Jenelle was spotted hugging Ensley after her June 4 court appearance. Barbara reportedly claimed that the 27-year-old “only” embraced her to put on a show for paparazzi.

However, Jenelle’s rep told Access that the reality star wanted to show how seriously she’s taking the situation.

“She is focusing on getting her kids back and trying to show the court she is a responsible parent,” the rep said, adding that she and David are taking parenting classes as well as attending counseling sessions three times a week.

Jenelle lost temporary custody of Jace, Kaiser and Ensley in May following the shooting death of her and David’s family pet, a French bulldog named Nugget. In the days following the pup’s death, David appeared to confirm his alleged role in the killing, claiming in a now-deleted Instagram post that the animal had bitten Ensley on the face.

MTV cut ties with Jenelle amid the controversy, telling Access that they had ceased filming with the mom of three in April and had no plans to continue her storyline.

WATCH: MTV Severs Ties With ‘Teen Mom’s’ Jenelle Evans After Husband Allegedly Killed Her Dog (Report)

