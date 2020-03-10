Jenna Dewan Gives Birth To Baby Boy With Steve Kazee

It’s a boy! Jenna Dewan took to Instagram to announce her new bundle of joy on Tuesday, sharing a black-and-white photo after her baby was born.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Jenna captioned the sweet photo. “Welcome to the world you little angel.”

The actress also shared her new baby’s name and birthday: Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born on March 6!

Jenna’s fiancé Steve Kazee similarly shared a photo of his new baby on Instagram, this time of little Callum holding on to his dad’s finger.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same,” Steve wrote. “Welcome to earth star child.”

Steve had just recently proposed to Jenna, and he popped the question in front of Jenna’s friends and family during their baby shower.

Jenna shared a photo of an emotional Steve down on one knee, ring in hand. “This moment,” she captioned the photo alongside a heart-eye emoji.

The 39-year-old also shared a story from actress Nikki Reed, who seemingly helped Steve pick out the ring. “An honor to be a very small part of this special moment,” Nikki wrote over a photo of Steve and Jenna sharing a kiss as they showed off the engagement ring. “I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic. And I might be biased, but that ring is gorgeoussssss!”

Jenna had previously shared the same photo of her and her new fiancée in an Instagram post, where she leaned up to her hubby and gave him a kiss. She wrote alongside the photo, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart.”

In the photo, Jenna’s brand new sparkler is on full display – and it’s a stunner! The ring appears to be an oval solitaire diamond set on a gold band.

Jenna shared some sweet photos from her baby shower and gushed about the special day writing, “I can honestly say that this was one of the best days of my life and if i had a choice to relive any day over and over it would be THIS. (And the birth of evie of course💕💕) The best blessingway i could ever have imagined.” The pastel-colored soiree was covered with gorgeous flowers. One snapshot showed the women sitting on pillows surrounded by a flower arrangement on the floor.

Their engagement news comes just five months after she and Steve announced they were expecting their first child together. The duo first began dating in fall 2018, and have not been shy about their love for each other, regularly posting sweet notes about each other on social media.

Jenna shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.