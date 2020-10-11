Jennifer Aniston Adopts Another Rescue Dog: ‘He Stole My Heart Immediately’

Jennifer Aniston‘s family just got one pup bigger!

“The Morning Show” actress revealed on Sunday that she’d adopted a dog, giving her Schnauzer mix Clyde and pit bull mix Sophie a brother.

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a video clip, the new addition could be seen snoozing on her bed mid-chew.

“Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have,” Jen whispered as the little guy slept unperturbed.

Jen adopted the sleepy puppy from The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa, which operates a dog rescue, and she expressed her gratitude for them in her caption.

“A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes,” she added.

The Wagmor team also shared some sweet words about Jen’s adoption on their account.

“@jenniferaniston has been waiting for the perfect rescue. And she finally found him!” the post read.

Chesterfield is sure to have lots of fun at his new home with Clyde and Sophie, who make frequent appearances on Jennifer’s Instagram.

Earlier this year, the “Murder Mystery” star snapped a selfie of Clyde wearing an “I Voted” sticker on his forehead as gave him a kiss.

“EVERY VOTE COUNTS,” she wrote.

Jen has always been a dog lover. Before adopting Sophie and Clyde, the “Friends” alum rescued a German Shepard mix named Dolly, who she named after country icon Dolly Parton.

Last summer, after more than a decade as part of the Aniston family, Dolly passed away. Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux joined her as they held a ceremony in her honor and shared a special tribute on Instagram.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family,” he wrote in part.