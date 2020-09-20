Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Have ‘Friends’ Reunion at 2020 Emmys

“Friends” fans everywhere were screaming during the 2020 Emmys when the ladies of the iconic show reunited during the awards show.

Jimmy Kimmel checked in with Jennifer Aniston to make sure she got home in-time for her category to be announced but he got quite the surprise when her “Friends” costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow popped into the video call.

When Jimmy questioned why she was there, Jennifer joked, “Yeah, we’ve been roommates since 1994.”

Jason Bateman then mysteriously appeared in the background as Jennifer explained to Jimmy Kimmel that he’s living there, “Just until he goes off to college. By the way, you guys are killing it. This is so great.”

They all had to run to head off to eat dinner as Jennifer said they were DVR-ing the awards show.

We love seeing the ladies back together and this makes us even more excited for the upcoming “Friends” reunion which is expected to happen in 2021 on HBO Max, after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

