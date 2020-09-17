Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Hilariously Recreate NSFW ‘Fast Times’ Scene At Virtual Table Read

Nearly 19 years after sharing the screen on a hilarious episode of “Friends,” it’s clear that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston still have great comedic timing!

For the past month, fans have been itching to see the exes-turned-friends join forces for a virtual table read of the cult-classic ’80s comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” and they did not disappoint.

Ahead of the big event, all of the star-studded cast’s roles were kept a surprise, meaning no one was quite sure who the “The Morning Show” actress and the Oscar winner would portray.

When it debuted on Thursday night, viewers were delighted to see Brad take on the role of Brad Hamilton and Jennifer portray Linda Barrett, Brad’s sister’s best friend and the object of his desire.

In one cringe-worthy and very NSFW scene, Brad masturbates in the bathroom while daydreaming about a bikini-clad Linda coming on to him – only for Linda to mistakenly bust into the bathroom and catch him in the act.

Brad and Jen did not hold back while reading the scene line for line, which narrator Morgan Freeman hilariously described in deadpan detail.

“Hi Brad,” Jen cooed in character as Linda, made funnier by the fact that her ex-husband and his character share a first name. “You know how cute I always thought you were,” she continued. “I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read. THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY 😂#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

As Morgan continued to narrate the scene, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t stop laughing – and even Brad let out a chuckle.

“Wait just a minute!” Brad read from the script as Linda entered the room.

“Oh god, I’m so sorry! I didn’t know anybody was in here,” Jen replied.

Brad then uttered in pitch-perfect embarrassment, “Doesn’t anybody f***ing knock anymore?”