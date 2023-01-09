Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega & More Celebrities Are Announced As 2023 Golden Globe Award Presenters

We are just one day away from the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association just announced the next slate of presenters during the ceremony.

Set to take the stage on Tuesday are Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

We’re so excited to announce the second group of star-studded presenters for this year’s Golden Globe Awards 🤩 Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE Tuesday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacock! pic.twitter.com/12dwLZMnBG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2023

Many of these stars are hot off the heels of hit movies and tv shows – Jenna Ortega just starred in Netflix’s hit new series “Wednesday”, Letitia Wright took center stage in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, and no one could forget about Jennifer Coolidge’s stand-out performance in “White Lotus”.

Four of these presenters are also nominated for awards. Jenna Ortega is nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy for “Wednesday”, Jennifer Coolidge is nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television for her performance in “White Lotus”, as is Claire Danes for “Fleishman is in Trouble”, and Hilary Swank’s performance in “Alaska Daily” earned her a Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama nomination.

Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan were also all previously announced as presenters.

During the evening, Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award and five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

The evening will also feature a telecast from Ukraine’s President Zelensky, offering a special message of peace which will be introduced by Sean Penn.

Tune in tomorrow to see Jerrod Carmichael host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, airing live coast-to-coast on Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.