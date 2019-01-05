Jennifer Garner is sending some birthday love to her longtime pal!

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her friend and former “Alias” co-star, Bradley Cooper, a very happy birthday – and to hilariously take credit for his recent career triumphs.

“I taught him everything he knows. 🤣❤️, ” she joked alongside an adorable throwback snap of the pals from their “Alias” days. “Happy Birthday, Bradley. Go get em tomorrow. We are all so proud of you. Xxxx”

The newly 44-year-old star is nominated for two awards at the Golden Globes this weekend. One for Best Director and another for Best Actor in a Drama for his incredible work in the smash box hit, “A Star Is Born.”

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has recently gushed about Bradley!

The “Peppermint” star honored him at the American Cinematheque Awards back in November. During her speech, Jennifer spoke very fondly about her forever friend.

“There is something about people who are the same in success and failure that makes us love them. Tells us, we know the very heart of them. I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper,” Jennifer shared.

“Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start,” she continued. “It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

