Jennifer Garner Reunites With Her ‘Alias’ Family Victor Garber & Ron Rifkin!

Jennifer Garner has gifted us with yet another “Alias” reunion!

The former CIA operative got together with her “Alias” pals Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin in New York City on Sunday and shared the sweet dinner date with her Instagram fans.

“Former castmates, favorite dinner dates, forever playmates,” Garner wrote alongside the sweet picture, which was taken by Garber’s husband Rainer Andreesen.

This isn’t the first time that Jen has gotten together her with former “Alias” co-stars! She regularly has dinner with Garber and has maintained an extremely close relationship with Bradley Cooper. Garber also keeps up his friendships too! Earlier this year he hung out with Michael Vartan in NYC and shared this sweep snap. He wrote alongside the pic, “Another joyous Alias reunion. The gift that keeps on giving.”