Jennifer Lawrence And Amy Schumer Party Down In A Times Square Bar With Phoebe Waller-Bridge, And There Are Pics To Prove It!

Amy Schumer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Jennifer Lawrence walked into a bar…and then posted the cutest Instagram about it! Amy Schumer posted a picture with her two talented besties, where they are sipping on beers at a bar in New York City while being photobombed by none other than David Byrne of “The Talking Heads.”

“I guess this is the place,” Amy captioned the photo. That “place” was Jimmy’s Corner, a boxing-themed dive bar in New York City’s Times Square. Fans went wild once the post hit social media, wondering if it meant the women were working on a secret project together.

“Omg please tell me y’all are filming??!? Dying for the movie to come out!” wrote media mogul Riawna. Sadly, no such luck—Amy responded by commenting “nope. Just drinking mama.”

Of course, the three women are a little busy for a collab project at the moment. “Fleabag” phenom Phoebe is writing the next “James Bond” movie, new mom Amy Schumer cohosts the podcast “3 Girls 1 Keith,” and Jennifer Lawrence has just barely returned from her honeymoon!

The powerhouse trio weren’t the only stars in attendance at Jimmy’s. A few hours earlier, Amy had posted a series of photos at the bar where she joined the real-life Jimmy Glenn to celebrate his 90th birthday! The two were pictured alongside actor Jerry Seinfeld, David Byrne, and Oliver Hudson.

“Jimmy is 90 and has the best bar in New York!” Amy captioned the post. Jimmy’s Corner is well-known for its cheap drinks and boxing memorabilia papering the walls, as Jimmy was a former pro boxer himself.

Here’s to hoping we run into this group at our next happy hour!