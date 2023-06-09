Jennifer Lawrence ‘Couldn’t Wait’ To Make ‘No Hard Feelings’ To Show Off Comedic Chops

Jennifer Lawrence is showing off her impressive comedic skills in her new film “No Hard Feelings.”

The Oscar winner is known for her sense of humor off-screen, but the project is her debut into comedy, a genre Jennifer has always spoken publicly about wanting to appear on screen for.

“I’ve wanted to do comedy for a really long time,” she told Access Hollywood. “When I read this, it was just the funniest thing I’ve ever read, so I couldn’t wait to make it.”

Jennifer also serves as a producer on the project and it’s no wonder she wanted to be part of the comedy as its unique premise will have audience members laughing along with the movie’s wild twists and turns.

The movie follows Jen’s character, Maddie Barker, as she agrees to date a wealthy couples introverted, and awkward 19-year-old son named Percy, who is played by Andrew Barth Feldman.

And audience members might find a similarity or two between Jennifer and her character.

“[The writer and director] Gene Stupnitsky and I have been friends for years and so he wrote it with me in mind, with my kind of voice in mind, so there are some similarities,” she told Access. “She’s a determined gal, she’s fun living. I hope I have better judgment.”

But although Jennifer and Maddie have some similarities, the “X-Men” alum admitted to Access that her character probably wasn’t keeping up with the recent ongoing drama stemming from Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I imagine she’s somebody who doesn’t have cable,” she shared. But JLaw on the other hand was keeping her eyes glued to all the Scandoval drama happening on Bravo’s hit reality show.

“God, I am only recently caught up and that was hard. That was hard to watch,” she said. “I was sick to my stomach last night. I can’t do it anymore.”

There is one thing Jennifer can relate to in this movie as a new mom to 1-year-old son Cy– Percy’s helicopter parents.

“Of course, you just want nothing bad to ever happen and you want to do anything that you can, but you can’t. I also have 18 more years so,” she said.

Jennifer’s son might not be able to watch this film for several years, but while chatting with Access it was obvious the “Don’t Look Up” star and her co-star Andrew had a blast making it as they revealed some of their favorite moments from shooting stunts.

“We did our own stunts for the most part,” Jennifer said. “There was one stunt that involved the car that I couldn’t do.”

“Yeah, a lot of the car stuff was, was part stunt, part us,” Andrew said. “Like I probably rode on the car naked for like 3 ft of the car as opposed to like actually on the road,” he added.

“My favorite memory from that was while we were shooting that scene, I was helping him buy furniture for his apartment and so he was nude and in between we were just like on Etsy,” Jennifer said.

From helping him set up his new home to being a great partner on set, Andrew had nothing but good things to say about his leading lady.

“I think I was so ready to be so, like, frightened and intimidated and like wordless but, but in fact, she left so much room for me to be comfortable and myself and, and she was just instantly pulling me in and, and wanting to get to know me,” Andrew said. “And that is exactly the way to my heart is like, let’s tell each other everything about ourselves.”

“No Hard Feelings” is exclusively in theaters on June 23.

-Emely Navarro