Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Baby Boy’s Name and Opens Up About Motherhood For The First Time

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her baby’s name and sex!

The 32-year-old actress is opening up about motherhood and her baby boy for the first time in an interview with Vogue for their October 2022 cover story.

Jennifer and husband Cooke Maroney who welcomed their first child Cy in February, shared that his name is inspired by one her husband’s favorite artists, Cy Twombly.

She shared with the magazine what it was like meeting him after her was born, feeling like her whole life was starting over.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she told the magazine. “Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss.”

The Oscar winner is enjoying being a mom but also shared with other parents in her concerns for the future.

“My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she told Vogue. Adding, “I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?”

But she admits that it wasn’t easy to be comfortable talking about this new chapter in her life, the “Hunger Games” star explained, “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody.”

She continued, “If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?” Jennifer said.

The new mom is promoting her new film “Causeway” at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10th but still enjoying all the little moments with her baby boy, sharing that he started smiling and few months ago and is on the “precipice of laughing.” Jennifer also shared that she started crying when he tried avocado for the first time.

“I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible,” Jennifer shared. “I always tell him, ‘I love you so much it’s impossible.'”

