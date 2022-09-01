Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Kids Gave Them Away At Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding was truly a family affair.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old singer revealed in her “On the JLO” newsletter that her and the 50-year-old Oscar winner’s kids gave them away at their wedding.

Jennifer shares twins, 14-year-old Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben shares three kids, 16-year-old daughter Violet, 13-year-old daughter Seraphina and 10-year-old son Samuel, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In the newsletter, JLO explained the sweet moment when they walked her down the aisle.

The actress said she surprised the “Argo” director with a performance from Marc Cohn. The pair originally picked his tune “True Companion” as their wedding song when they were engaged more than 20 years ago. They selected it again for their wedding and he played it for them at the ceremony, but Marc also played a song that JLO said was even more fitting for the occasion.

Ben Affleck Sweetly Kisses Jennifer Lopez at ‘Marry Me’ Screening View Gallery

“As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t ‘True Companion’ however,” Jen wrote. “It was his ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down’ — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.”

The wedding ceremony was not only a big moment for JLO and Ben, but it was also a big moment for their children.

“We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family,” she explained in the letter. “They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”

JLO revealed Marc later played “True Companion” after their eldest child walked down the aisle, which was a full circle moment for the pair.

“Later Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together,” she wrote. “And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.”

Jennifer and Ben’s wedding truly looked dreamy. The “Marry Me” star shared photos from the big day. In one of the photos, the couple hugs each other as they lovingly look into each other’s eyes. In another snap, the pair look so in love as they dance over a neon sign that says “Mr. and Mrs. Affleck.”

“Jenny from the Block” finished her letter by saying how happy she is with her man.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Romantic Paris Honeymoon Photos View Gallery

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights,” she wrote. “It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

The pair were first engaged back in 2002 but split later in 2004. They rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.

They eloped in Las Vegas in July, before getting married again in Georgia on Aug. 20.

-Emely Navarro