Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Celebrating Their Marriage This Weekend With 3-Day Event (Reports)

Bennifer’s wedding celebrations aren’t over just yet!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly set to have a lavish three-day celebration this weekend, according to a new report from Page Six.

Per the report, the fête will be a three day “intimate celebration for family and friends,” with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

“It’s going to be all about JLo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” a source tells the publication.

TMZ reports that the couple will be celebrating their marriage in Georgia and inviting their closest friends and family to the event.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Ben and Jen’s teams for comment.

The news comes after the couple got married in Las Vegas on July 16, three months after announcing their second engagement.

After their intimate wedding, the pair jetted off to Paris for a romantic honeymoon in the City of Love. They were spotted hitting up iconic locations like the Louvre, as well as stepping out for shopping as well!

The couple met and fell in love two decades ago while filming “Gigli,” but called it quits while engaged in 2003, just days before they were set to wed.

The duo later rekindled their romance last spring and went Instagram official that summer in a photo the “On the Floor” songstress posted in honor of her 52nd birthday.

Prior to Ben, JLo was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. She shares 14-year-old twins with Marc. Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner, whom he shares three children with.

