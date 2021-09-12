Jennifer Lopez Drops Jaws In Skintight Miniskirt At 2021 VMAs, Hours After Leaving Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez is a jet-setting superstar, who doesn’t hold back in the fashion department!

JLo was a total knockout at the 2021 MTV VMA Awards on Sunday night, hitting the stage in honor of the show’s 40th anniversary in order to hand out the first awards of the evening. JLo put her hot bod on full display in a skintight mini skirt, teamed with a crop top and a set of strappy heels.

She wore her hair down in long, flowing waves.

JLo’s hot appearance comes just hours after she was spotted leaving Venice, Italy, with boyfriend Ben Affleck. The duo were on tap in the romantic Italian city to attend the Venice Film Festival in support of Ben’s film “The Last Duel.” The pair stepped out on the red carpet and for the film’s photo call, rocking back to back stunning outfits.

PHOTOS: MTV VMA 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals

MTV VMA 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals View Gallery

JLo joined Ben at the premiere for his new film “The Last Duel” on Friday night, where they looked completely smitten while waving and sharing kisses in front of the cameras. Jennifer stunned in a white Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging, bejeweled neckline and thigh-high slit. She paired her look with Cartier jewels and strappy Jimmy Choo platforms. For his part, Ben looked dapper in a classic tux and bow tie.

While Ben didn’t make an appearance at the 2021 MTV VMAs, the countdown is officially on for when the couple will make their next outing together.

The movie and music superstar, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, were previously engaged in the early 2000s and called it quits just days before their wedding. Nearly 20 years later, these two have proven once again that it’s never too late for true love, and fans aren’t the only ones delighted at their reunion!

Ben’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he dated off and on for three years in the late ’90s, shared her thoughts on Instagram over the weekend, commenting on a slideshow of Bennifer photos from their glam Venice Film Festival appearance.

“Okay, this is cute,” she wrote.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look So In Love Making Red Carpet Debut In Venice

