Jennifer Lopez Honors Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Memory With Subtle Manicure Tribute

As fans around Los Angeles gather to mourn the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Jennifer Lopez has found a subtle way of her own to honor the late father-daughter duo.

The multihyphenate entertainer shared a picture of her custom gold manicure featuring the pair’s jersey numbers painted on her index fingers. She captioned the snap on Twitter with a purple and yellow heart, writing, “24 & 2.”

JLo posted the shot ahead of the public “Celebration of Life” memorial to honor Kobe and Gianna. The sold-out event was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at Staples Center, where thousands of fans have descended to pay their respects to the deceased NBA star.

The 41-year-old basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine passengers who tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26, 2020. Shortly after the devastating news, the “Hustlers” actress penned an emotional post to honor the NBA legend and his little girl.

She wrote in part, “We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events.”

Jennifer continued, “The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all.”

“Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart.”

— Gabi Duncan