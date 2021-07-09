Jennifer Lopez & Rauw Alejandro Bring The Heat In Steamy Video For ‘Cambia El Paso’

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro can’t do?!

The icon and the Puerto Rican rising star’s epic collab just got even hotter thanks to the eye-popping music video for their new single “Cambia El Paso,” out now. Jennifer and Rauw both show off their impressive moves in the steamy clip, filmed in Miami by renowned Dominican director Jessy Terrero.

According to a press release, the choreography illustrates the song’s metaphor which links dance steps to “the steps that an empowered woman takes in order to break free.” The visuals in “Cambia El Paso” further confirm JLo’s status as one of the most legendary dancers of her time and she previously acknowledged the track’s inspiring message in a recent interview with SiriusXM.

“The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” she said. “Just take the step. Advance. Do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, just make that move and dance.”

“Cambia El Paso” combines reggaeton grooves and pop energy alongside JLo’s vocals and Rauw’s rhymes. The track marks Jennifer’s first new music of the year and her latest blockbuster duet.

Last year, she and Maluma joined forces for “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.” With more than 100 million combined streams and counting, the songs are two of the most successful Spanish-language hits of Jennifer’s long career.

The A-lister’s ninth full-length studio album, her first Spanish LP since 2007, is currently in its final stages.

Rauw’s acclaimed album “VICE VERSA” is available now and includes the smash first single “Todo De Ti” which has been streamed more than 207 million times worldwide.