Jennifer Morrison Will Have ‘Substantial’ Recurring Role On ‘This Is Us’

The cast of “This Is Us” is getting a new family member!

40-year-old actress Jennifer Morrison will be joining the crew in the fourth season of the hit NBC drama, according to TVLine.

Very few details about the “Once Upon a Time” star’s character have been revealed, but the report confirmed that Jennifer will take on a “substantial” recurring role in the new season.

The “Euphoria” actress shared the exciting news in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

“THIS IS US!!!” She wrote with three red heart emojis and the hashtag “#thisisus.”

“I’m sooooo excited,” she added on her Instagram Story.

Last month director Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to announce that the series is being picked up for three more seasons, with the anticipated sixth and final season coming to an end in 2022.

“Three years ago, we were live tweeting the premiere of out TV show, hoping someone, anyone, might watch,” he said. “Today our friends at @nbc picked up #ThisIsUs for THREE more seasons, bringing us to six.”

Dan told The Hollywood Reporter that he has a very detailed plan for the future of the show but will likely wrap things up in the final three seasons.

“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan,” he said. “I have script pages I have written, and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future.”

Season 4 of “This Is Us” is back Sept. 24 on NBC.