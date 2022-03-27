Jesse Plemons Calls Kirsten Dunst His ‘Wife’ At Oscars: Watch Him Tell The World At The Oscars!

Did Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst get married?

Kirsten and Jesse had a big date night on Oscars Sunday, with both scoring nominations for respective Supporting Best Actor and Actress Awards for their work in “The Power of the Dog.” The pair told Access Hollywood they were ready to enjoy the date night and it’s quite the culmination on a very busy award season for the otherwise under-the-radar couple.

But after years of being together, fans have always believed the two were not married despite being engaged. But Jesse seemed to set the record straight on Sunday night, sweetly calling Kirsten his wife during the award ceremony.

When Oscars host Amy Schumer tried to make a joke about how seat fillers work at the Oscars, promptly asking Kirsten to please stop filling a seat next to Jesse so that she could laud praise on him for his Oscar-nominated work – he had a pretty point blank response.

“You know that was my wife,” Jesse said to Amy.

“You’re married to a seat filler?” Amy responded back.

“Yes,” Jesse said back.

Aww – look at Jesse standing up for his leading lady.

This isn’t the first time Jesse has referenced that Kirsten is his wife. He told Access Hollywood at the “Power of the Dog” junket that he has called her that because despite not officially getting hitched, she just feels like his wife. Although maybe the two did finally make it down the aisle?

Jesse and Kirsten first got together in 2016, but have largely stayed out of the public spotlight through the years. The pair welcomed two children together, two boys, Ennis, 3, and James, 10 months.

