Jessica Alba Gets Hacked Again But This Time With Pro-Hitler Comments

ATTENTION: Jessica Alba has been hacked. Again!

The actress, 38, has had a rough couple of days on social media, dealing with a Twitter and Instagram hacker that has been posting messages and images supporting Nazi Germany.

On Tuesday morning, the “Fantastic Four” star’s Instagram was taken over with strange videos and messages referencing the Nazi regime.

READ: Jessica Alba Gushes Over Her 11 Year Love With Cash Warren On Their Wedding Anniversary!

“Nazi Germany is innocent no matter what ya’ll say I swear to God,” one of the feed posts said.

Other posts referenced Jessica’s role as Sue Storm in the 2005 superhero movie “Fantastic Four.”

“Jessica, when I was a little kid, 6 years old, I used to watch fantastic four, and I love you please forgive me I’m just having fun,” another post read.

The hacker also encouraged users to follow Jessica’s Twitter account, which was hacked over the weekend with posts that defended Adolf Hitler and pushed a homophobic 9/11 conspiracy theory.

“Jessica Alba is worth 360 million dollars…Can I have 1 percent of your net worth Jessica plsssss,” a post said.

READ: Jessica Alba Gets New Tattoos With Special Meaning For Her Kids

Jessica addressed the hacking situation on Monday and made light of her bad luck with an adorable pic of her son.

“Me yesterday 🤦🏼‍♀️ – When you wake up and realize your Twitter has been hacked while you are asleep,” she wrote in the caption.

All of the hacker’s posts on Jessica’s social media accounts have since been deleted, and we hope this hacker doesn’t return yet again for the actress!