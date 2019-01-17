Just when we thought the #10YearChallenge had jumped the shark, Jessica Simpson won the whole thing.

On Thursday, the pregnant footwear mogul shared her hilarious entry into the viral Instagram trend: a before-and-after picture of her legs.

In her 2009 snap, Jess’ gams looked impressively toned – in a pair of Daisy Dukes, naturally. The then-twentysomething also sported a pair of sky-high wedges, her toenails painted in a dark purple hue.

But in her present-day pic, the soon-to-be mom of three’s feet had ballooned in size, thanks to a severe case of pregnancy swelling.

“#tenyearchallenge,” she wryly captioned the photo.

Jessica’s lighthearted post won over a handful of celebrity moms, who filled her comments with their approval.

“Hahahaha amazing,” wrote January Jones.

“My inspiration,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gushed.

“I have some of these photos of myself,” Kyle Richards admitted in solidarity.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson Jokes That Pregnancy Has Ruined Her Selfie Game: Good Ones Are ‘Close To A Miracle’



This isn’t the first time that Jess has gone public with her puffed-up ankles. Last week, the famous blonde posted a candid pic of her below-the-knee situation and asked her followers for their advice.

“Any remedies?! Help!!!!” she wrote.

Though a lot has changed for Jessica foot-wise over the past decade, one thing hasn’t: her pedicure game.

In both the 2009 and 2019 shots, she showed off some bold toe polish – proving that even while in her third trimester, a little glam is still a must!