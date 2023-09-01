Jessica Simpson’s Kids Look Just Like Her While Smiling In Cute Back-To-School Photos

Jessica Simpson’s kids are ready to hit the books, but their famous mom may want summer to last just a bit longer!

The singer and fashion mogul shared new Instagram photos of her three children smiling on their first day of school this week and admitted having mixed feelings about the milestone in a way to which many parents can likely relate.

“We think we are excited for our kids to finally go back to school until they bring home binders of homework and then realize we went back to school too,” Jess joked in her caption alongside a goofy-face emoji.

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson are parents to daughters Maxwell, 11, and Birdie, 4, and 10-year-old son Ace. The trio looked picture-perfect in the pics, with all three sporting matching grins as Birdie’s older siblings adorably held her up for the camera.

Many followers commented on the youngsters’ resemblance to Jessica, especially Birdie’s, calling the toddler her twin. Others, however, saw Eric’s features shining through as well!

“Your son looks just like you and the girls look like their daddy. So precious,” one follower wrote.

Jessica enjoys keeping fans updated on her family life with regular social media photos, and she’s long been candid about her own journey in the spotlight.

Jess spoke with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover at the PetSafe Unleashed event to celebrate International Dog Day last month, where she opened up about facing scrutiny in the media and how she’s navigating how to explain the situation to her children.

“My kids have seen me being still scrutinized and it’s very confusing to them because they’re like, ‘Well, I don’t even understand this. Like, why don’t they just say you look pretty mom? You look pretty,'” she said.

The 43-year-old went on to share how she’s found positivity in her experience through helping others feel accepted and passing down that mindset to the children.

“I wish I could say, for me, it has gotten better but it still remains the same and I don’t know why. But it’s okay because honestly for the Jessica Simpson Collection it’s been a beautiful thing because I have been every size,” she said. “I do understand every body, every woman, and their mentality and how deserving they are of fashion and style and it’s just such a natural thing for me. So I have to like, I tell my kids how you feel about yourself is how you should feel.”