Jessie J Writes About Putting The ‘Comparisons On Mute’ After Channing Tatum’s Jenna Dewan Comments

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are letting their love drown out the noise.

On Friday night, the newly reunited couple got into a ­­bit of controversy when a troll left a negative comment on Channing’s latest Instagram post.

The “Logan Lucky” actor had shared a selfie kissing Jessie, effectively confirming that he and the British songstress were back together after a brief breakup.

While most commenters were ecstatic that he and Jessie were giving their love another go, one unfavorably compared the “Real Deal” singer to his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

“Jenna looks better with you,” the user simply wrote.

Channing replied with a strong defense of Jessie. Per screenshots of his now-deleted post, he wrote in part, “If you can’t not be a horrible, [hateful] person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at, but even more as a human, than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts.”

In a follow-up reply, the “21 Jump Street” star clarified that “Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right” and that no one “is more beautiful or better than anyone else.”

“It’s in the eye of the beholder … So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try to find s**t to start s**t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart,” he added.

The next morning, Jessie shared an Instagram post of her own that – while not mentioning Channing’s comment directly – made it clear that she was also focusing on their relationship rather than the chatter and Jenna comparisons.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast. When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from inside out,” she wrote.

“I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel is all that matters,” she continued.

In a romantic display of his own, Channing replied to her message with a string of 44 red heart emojis.

While Jenna has yet to publicly respond to Channing’s Instagram comments, her boyfriend Steve Kazee appeared to make a thinly veiled reference to the drama on his Instagram Story.

According to E! News, the Broadway star shared a now-deleted GIF of Will Ferrell saying “watch your mouth.” Alongside it, he wrote, “That reckless talk bruh…”

This isn’t the first time that Jessie has addressed the public’s comparisons between her and Jenna. Back in November 2018, when her relationship with Channing was relatively new, the pop star posted a lengthy Instagram essay urging people to “be kind with [their] words.”

“I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier,” she wrote in part.