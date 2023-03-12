Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Will Smith Oscars Slap In Oscars Opening Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back when it came to addressing the Oscars elephant in the room – last year’s shocking moment when Will Smith slapped Oscars’ host Chris Rock. Jimmy tackled the touchy subject in epic fashion by cracking jokes about what would happen if anyone threatened physical violence during the award show telecast.

“We want you to have fun, feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech,” Jimmy began, a subtle zing toward Smith who picked up the Oscar for Best Actor for “King Richard” after slapping Rock and proceeded to give a very long speech.”

“But seriously, The Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony, just do what you did last year. Nothing. Sit there and do absolutely nothing,” he continued. “Maybe even give the assailant a hug. And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it — it’s not going to be easy.”

Which is where Jimmy turned the tables and joked about the team of tough guys he hand lined up to watch his back.

“A few of my friends you have to get through first. You are going to have to through the heavyweight champ, Adonis Creed, before you get to me,” as the camera panned to Michael B. Jordan. “You are going to have to do battle with Michelle Yeoh before you get to me. You are going to have to beat “The Mandalorian” before you get to me,” as the camera panned to Pedro Pascal.

“You are going to have to tangle with Spider-Man,” as the camera panned to Andrew Garfield.

“You are going to have to tangle with The Fabelman,” as the camera panned to Steven Spielberg who gave a suspicious smile.

“And then you’re going to have to go through my right-hand man, Guillermo, if you want to get up to this stage. Oh, wait a minute — well, I should say — the other Guillermo. Not Del Toro. Yes, that one. Okay, there you go,” as the camera moved from Guillermo Del Toro to Jimmy’s longtime No. 2 Guillermo.

“I know he’s cute, but make no mistake, you even so much as wave at me, that sweet little man will beat the living tar out of you,” Jimmy joked as Guillermo pounded his fist into his other hand. “No nonsense tonight. We have no time for shenanigans. This is a celebration of everyone here.”

It was the moment that was needed to clear the air – and the audience was in stitches throughout the entire opening monologue.

