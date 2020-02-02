JLo Brings The Sexy In Skintight Leather Leotard And Sheer Bodysuit At Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez owned the Super Bowl LIV stage on Sunday night right from the start as she strutted her stuff in a skintight leather leotard with thigh-high boots.

JLo put together a high-energy halftime show, kicking things off with her hit, “Jenny From The Block.” She then turned up the heat, as she rocked out to “Ain’t It Funny,” and then went right on to “Get Right.”

Throughout her performance, the sultry songbird didn’t miss a beat, punching through the performance with her backup dancers by her side. JLo then marched on to “Waiting For Tonight,” “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” and “On The Floor.”

And in typical JLo fashion, she made sure to slip in at least one costume change. JLo swapped her leather look for a totally sheer, silver bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The look was well-suited for the back half of her halftime show, as she shimmied up a pole to put on a seductive pole dance. The “Hustlers” star showed off her beyond sexy moves, as she was held up by her dancers.

JLo closed out the performance with “Let’s Get Loud” and was joined onstage by her daughter, Emme. The 11-year-old cutie is proving to be just like her momma, belting out the big notes and dancing with ease. The two were also joined onstage by Shakira, who came back to the halftime stage to play the drums.

Shakira then joined JLo at centerstage for the final moments of their halftime show. The two women proved their hips definitely don’t lie as they shook, shimmied and partied right down to the finale.

The halftime show was definitely epic! Michael Strahan said during the Fox broadcast that it was one of the best halftime shows he’s seen!