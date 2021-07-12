Joanna and Chip Gaines Never Imagined ‘Fixer Upper’ Would Lead To Magnolia Network: ‘It’s Felt Like A Whirlwind Of Opportunity’

Chip and Joanna Gaines are ready for their network to launch!

The couple spoke to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about Magnolia Network, which is launching on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app on July 15th.

“I will say that we are just freaking out,” Chip said. “We’re nervous and worried,” he added.

“We’ve been working so hard for the last two years on just developing and creating all of these shows, you know our heads down and working, doing the work to launch a network and now that it’s here, it’s so hard for us to actually go, ‘Wait, we actually have a network,” Joanna explained. “All risk has a little bit of fright in there,” she added.

The Magnolia Network creators also never dreamed that having one home renovation show on HGTV based on their hometown of Waco, Texas, would change the course of their lives.

“We really thought Waco will watch our show, hopefully they will really love it and support us but we never thought it would go any further than that. So to be sitting here and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re launching a network, like, it’s felt like a whirlwind of opportunity and a lot of amazing things,” Jo said.

The couple, who have been married for 18 years and share five kids together also gushed about their love for one another and why breaking up would never be an option for them.

Chip explained, “Our superpower is that, Jo and I are not quitters. Throwing in the towel is not something that honestly ever even comes to mind and I would say that it happened pretty early on in our relationship. We just thought that it’s interesting that divorce and leaving one another is not really an option for us.”

He added, “So somehow that little foundation have served us well. Things have definitely been challenging, we’re not perfect, we have issues and trials and errors like anybody, but when you say, ‘Throwing in the towel’ in fairness I would admit if we considered that along that way but relationally we’re in it forever, this will never be a gossip mag that we don’t make it.”

Joanna also reacted to how she’s feeling about Chip rocking some longer locks and how their daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay like his new do’.

“My girls really do like his hair and his hair is now longer than Ella’s,” Joanna said. “It’s this wild free, adventurous side which is huge, so I think matches his personality.”

“I’ve never had long hair, so for me, I’ve had all these odd bucket lists that I want to say before I die and long hair was one of them,” Chip said.

Magnolia Network launches July 15 on Discovery+ and the Magnolia app.



