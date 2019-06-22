Joanna Gaines Celebrates Son’s First Birthday: ‘What A Gift You Are’

It’s baby Crew’s first birthday!

Joanna Gaines took to Instagram to celebrate her youngest kiddo’s special day with a sweet slideshow of photos.

“One year ago,” the proud mama captioned the snaps. “What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy.”

The first snap shows the HGTV star’s four older children, Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 9, all surrounding a hospital door waiting for their little brother to be born.

Joanna also shared two never-before-seen pics from the delivery room.

In the last pic, Joanna’s hubby Chip Gaines was snapped smiling ear-to-ear as he held his youngest son.

It’s been a big month of celebrating for this sweet family! Just last week, Joanna also paid tribute to her hubby on Father’s Day.

“They all look up to you so much @chipgaines,” Joanna captioned a series of snaps of Chip on IG. “You’re the strongest, bravest, funniest, and most loving man they know. You lead our babies well- Happy Father’s Day!”