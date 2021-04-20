Joanna Gaines Feels The Love As She Turns 43: ‘Best Kind of Birthday’

Joanna Gaines is “feeling the love” on her 43rd birthday!

The “Fixer Upper” star took to Instagram on Monday to show how she celebrated “the best kind of birthday” with her family.

“I slept in til 11am, my sister brought me a latte and a new pair of birks, I ate a cheeseburger and chocolate cake at @magnoliatable, hung out in the garden, and then rode in the old car with the kids- windows down and the music turned up loud,” the mom of five wrote on the morning of her birthday.

She also got a few more hours of sleep thanks to her husband, Chip, who placed a “Do Not Disturb” sign on their bedroom door, which definitely won him some points. His wife posted a picture of the cute gesture on Instagram Stories writing “slept like a teenager. Thank you @chipgaines.”

He wasn’t the only one who celebrated her. The Magnolia team also surprised Joanna by staging a little birthday surprise in her office, but since she took the day off, they spoiled the surprise on Instagram Stories.

The birthday celebration is a nice pause from Chip and Joanna’s busy lives as the power couple gets ready to launch the Magnolia Network on July 15.

The network is a joint venture with Discovery+ and will also bring back a new season of ‘Fixer Upper,’ which was originally cancelled in 2018 so the Gaines family could focus on other projects.

The show was hugely popular during its original five-season run, garnering multi-million views per week. Both fans and the Gaines’ business partners were surprised and thrilled to hear the couple wanted to bring the show back!

“We had not been planning with this network to include ‘Fixer Upper.’ When they said good-bye to the show three years ago next month, they said they needed a break but as it turns out — and thankfully — a break is literally what it was,” Magnolia Network President Allison Page told Deadline. “We did not expect it or see it coming, and it’s a wonderful, wonderful surprise. Fixer Upper is a cultural phenomenon that took an entire programming category by storm when it launched in 2014, and we can think of no better way to launch this network.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!