Joe Jonas Denies Sophie Turner’s Claim She Found Out About Their Divorce Through The Media

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce is escalating quickly.

The couple is sharing differing versions of events following Sophie’s new legal petition alleging that she found out about Joe’s divorce filing through the media.

In federal court documents filed on Thursday and obtained by Access Hollywood, the “Game of Thrones” star, 27, is suing her estranged husband, 34, to return their children to her home country of England from New York City amid the couple’s increasingly contentious split.

The papers claim that “wrongful retention” of their two daughters began on or about Sept. 20, one day before the actress filed her petition. The docs note that both girls, 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old whose full name has not been made public, are both dual citizens of the U.K. and the U.S. According to the petition, Sophie and Joe lived in multiple locations during their relationship and they allegedly agreed to settle permanently in England with their girls. They began searching for their “forever home” overseas in late 2022 and were “very excited” for the move, the docs claim.

Joe filed for divorce in Florida in early September after four years of marriage, a move which Sophie claims in her petition came as a surprise. According to the docs, the pair had an argument in mid-August and Sophie didn’t discover the divorce proceedings were official until the news went public on Sept. 5.

In a statement to Access on Thursday, Joe denied the claims made in Sophie’s petition, alleging that she was indeed aware he intended to file for divorce and claiming that the Florida court order prevents either of them from relocating the children at this time.

The actress had been working in England on her upcoming TV series “Joan” in recent weeks while Joe remained in the States with the girls during his tour with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Sophie’s petition claims she had “hesitation” about the arrangement.

In her lawsuit, Sophie’s legal team accuses Joe of refusing to return their daughters’ passports. The petition claims that the pair met after their split to discuss custody arrangements, when Joe allegedly revealed he had changed his mind about having the kids live in England full-time.

According to Joe’s rep, the singer felt that he and Sophie had reached an understanding about their co-parenting approach during their post-split meeting. Thursday’s statement claims that less than 24 hours later Sophie expressed her desire for the children to be taken to England permanently, which Joe’s team claims is a violation of the Florida court order if he complies, adding that the kids have spent the majority of their lives in the States and Joe “is okay” with them being raised in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Sophie and Joe have only issued one joint statement on their breakup, saying in respective Instagram posts on Sept. 6 that they had “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage. They also referenced the “speculative narratives” surrounding the news and insisted the choice was a “united” one.

In his divorce filing, Joe called the marriage “irretrievably broken” and indicated plans for joint custody of the girls.

After a two-year engagement, he and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 in double ceremonies – one in Las Vegas after that year’s Billboard Music Awards and then in a more formal wedding in France.

Earlier this week, Sophie was spotted out in New York City with Taylor Swift, a former girlfriend of Joe’s, as the pals enjoyed dinner together.