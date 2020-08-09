Joe Jonas Shares First Photo With Sophie Turner Since Welcoming Baby

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have that parent glow!

The Jonas Brothers frontman shared the first photo of himself and his wife on social media since welcoming their baby girl in late July. For their comeback snap, the new parents used the “Vogue Challenge” filter to urge fans to wear masks.

“August Issue 2020. Wear a mask. That’s the tea,” the fake cover read on his Instagram Stories.

Both Sophie and Joe looked a little sleepy in the photo, which totally makes sense as new-time parents.

A representative for the couple confirmed that the two welcomed their bundle of joy in a statement to Access Hollywood last month.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the rep told Access at the time.

The couple reportedly gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, July 22, according multiple reports. It has also been reported that the pair have named their little one Willa.

“Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything. [It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival,” a source told US Weekly at the time.

While neither Sophie nor Joe publicly confirmed the news of their pregnancy, Sophie was spotted this summer out and about in Los Angeles proudly showing off her baby bump.