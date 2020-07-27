Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome First Child Together

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are proud new parents! A representative for the couple said they welcomed their bundle of joy in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the rep told Access.

The couple reportedly gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, July 22, according to a report from TMZ. Joe and Sophie have apparently named their baby Willa, the report continued.

While neither Sophie nor Joe publicly confirmed the news of their pregnancy, Sophie has recently been spotted out and about in Los Angeles proudly showing off her baby bump.

The baby’s birth comes less a month after Joe and Sophie celebrated their first wedding anniversary! The couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in France, where Sophie stunned in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a v-neck, lace sleeves and a cut-out back with a matching veil. According to WWD, the dress took 10 embroiderers 1,050 hours for the 14 meters of tulle along with a design that was done digitally using 650,000 stitches.

Before their elegant French ceremony, Sophie and Joe had a more laid-back round of nuptials in Las Vegas on May 1, following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Diplo captured the entire surprise wedding on his Instagram and country duo Dan + Shay also serenaded the couple with a performance of “Speechless” during the ceremony. That same day, Jonas and Turner obtained their marriage license, officially making them husband and wife.