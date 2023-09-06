Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Break Their Silence On Divorce: ‘This Is a United Decision’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence on news they are separating.

On Wednesday, the former couple each posted a brief statement to Instagram confirming their split.

“Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'” the posts read.

The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from his wife of four years on Tuesday, Access Hollywood confirmed.

According to court documents obtained by Access, Joe filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami Dade County, Fla., on Tuesday. The papers state that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, are also parents two young daughters: Willa, 3, and a younger girl they welcomed last year. The former couple appears to be planning for joint custody.

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” the papers state.

In addition, the pair intend to uphold their prenuptial agreement.

The news comes just days after a source told People that the Jonas Brothers musician had retained a divorce lawyer, though Joe was later spotted wearing his wedding ring while onstage with his band over the weekend.

He and the “Game of Thrones” star tied the knot in 2019 in two ceremonies – one in Las Vegas after that year’s Billboard Music Awards and then in a more formal ceremony in France.