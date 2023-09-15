Joe Manganiello Spotted With Actress Caitlin O’Connor Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce

Is Joe Manganiello moving on? The “Magic Mike” star was spotted with actress Caitlin O’Connor this week in the wake of his divorce from Sofia Vergara.

Joe, 46, and Caitlin, 33, ignited dating rumors after photographers snapped them leaving a Venice, Calif., gym together on Wednesday and entering Joe’s Cadillac SUV before driving off. They were each dressed in athletic wear, with Joe in a white muscle tank and camouflage-patterned shorts and Caitlin sporting black yoga pants and a cropped blue shirt.

Neither the actor nor the “Winning Time” co-star has commented on their status, though TMZ reports that the duo “bonded” at a screening party for the HBO series after discovering they are both from the Pittsburgh area.

The news comes nearly two months after Joe filed to end his and Sofia’s seven-year marriage, citing irreconcilable difference.

The former couple tied the knot in Palm Beach, Fla., in 2015 after Sofia’s “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson helped set them up the previous year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the pair’s joint statement read, according to Page Six.

A source told the outlet in July that Joe and Sofia, 51, had “been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Both stars have yet to directly address their split social media and Access Hollywood previously reached out to their respective reps for comment.

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello: Looking Back At Their Love Story In Photos View Gallery

Sofia and Joe were reportedly last seen together in June when the “America’s Got Talent” judge visited her now-estranged husband on the New Jersey set of “Nonnas,” his new project with Vince Vaughn.

The Emmy nominee has appeared to be embracing newly single life!

Leading up to her and Joe’s split announcement, Sofia gave fans multiple glimpses at her glamorous vacation to the Amalfi coast in Italy, wowing followers – and famous friends! – with not only the stunning landscape but also her timeless glow in a blue leopard-print swimsuit.

“Modern Family” castmate Julie Bowen chimed in on one sultry vacation snap from Sofia and sent supportive well wishes for her longtime pal.

“This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!” the actress commented at the time, alongside a string of red heart emojis.