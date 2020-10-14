John Legend Dedicates His Billboard Music Awards Performance To Chrissy Teigen

John Legend dedicated his 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance of “Never Break” to his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

John took the stage at the award show and simply said into the mic, “This is for Chrissy.”

The emotional performance was the perfect tribute to his wife of seven years, Chrissy Teigen. The couple just suffered a pregnancy loss and it has been a devastating couple of weeks for the pair after they announced that they had lost their third child.

The couple also share children, daughter, Luna, and son, Miles. They had planned to name their third child, a baby boy, Jack.

This is John’s first live performance since his and Chrissy’s loss.

“John that was so beautiful. You are literally one of my favorite singer-entertainers of all time,” Kelly Clarkson, who hosted the BBMAs, shared at the conclusion of John’s performance.

PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Love