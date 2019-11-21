John Legend Flashes His Abs While Dressed As A Sexy Elf And Wife Chrissy Teigen Is Not Amused

John Legend is the sexiest elf alive!

The “All of Me” singer found a way to combine his holiday cheer and his new Sexiest Man Alive status while visiting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Backstage, John wore a shiny pair of pants, a chain necklace and a red and green vest and hat adorned with bells. In an Instagram video, he gave fans an up-close look at the hot holiday outfit and his fit physique – unbuttoning the vest to reveal his chiseled abs.

While “The Voice” coach showed off his new look, the camera zoomed in on his wife Chrissy Teigen, who was hilariously unamused by her husband’s antics.

“Sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family @jimmyfallon,” she joked in a tweet.

Luna seemed a little more interested in her dad’s new get-up. The tot walked over to John as he danced for the camera, at which point he burst into laughter.

It looks like John’s son Miles was there for his late night TV appearance, too! Chrissy filmed an Instagram Stories video of their 1-year-old playing on the floor with a guitar as the rest of the Stephens family looked on.

John’s appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Nov. 22 at 11:35/10:30c on NBC.