Chrissy Teigen Had The Funniest Reactions To John Legend Being People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Chrissy Teigen is one proud wife!

The mom of two showered husband John Legend with praise on social media after People named “The Voice” coach as their newest Sexiest Man Alive.

“My secret is out,” she excitedly tweeted. “I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! An honor!!!!!”

Chrissy followed up her tweet with “#EGOTPSMA,” a hilariously fitting hashtag for the decorated Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and now People’s Sexiest Man Alive winner.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

To further show off her pride, the “Bring the Funny” judge updated her Twitter bio to read “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

updated bio — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

While John is undoubtedly a catch, Chrissy anticipated that not every corner of the internet would be on board with his new title.

“I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive,” she wrote. “It’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”

I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

She was quick to dunk on one critic, who “wholeheartedly” disagreed with People’s pick. “Highly doubt he could throw me over his shoulder when needed, or defend me better than I can,” the hater wrote.

“Can I try to throw you,” she expertly clapped back.

can I try to throw you https://t.co/SWudwRA1xv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Even John acknowledged that he wasn’t the most obvious choice for the annual honor.

“1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive,” he tweeted alongside a photo of a smoldering Idris side-by-side with an old photo of himself. “Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I’ll take it.”

“Yeah but let’s see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot),” Chrissy replied.

yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot) https://t.co/7DtT72InGk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

While Chrissy is clearly her husband’s No. 1 fan, their kids were less enthused about their dad’s accomplishment. The cookbook author filmed a video of herself breaking the big news to 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles, and their responses were a tad lacking.

“Miles, are you so happy that Daddy is the Sexiest Man Alive?” Chrissy asked, but the toddler merely wailed in reply.

Chrissy then moved to her daughter, asking, “Luna, are you so happy that Daddy is the Sexiest Man Alive?”

The little one tiredly nodded, then turned her focus to more important things. “I wanna watch the movie, Mom,” she pleaded.

“The kids…do not care,” Chrissy captioned the video.