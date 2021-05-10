John Legend Honors Chrissy Teigen For Mother’s Day: ‘It’s Been A Year That Tested You In So Many Ways’

John Legend is honoring his wife Chrissy Teigen for Mother’s Day with a series of photos and a heartfelt post.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife! It’s been a year that tested you in so many ways but you’ve come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever,” John captioned his post.

John hinted about the couple’s devastating loss in September of their son Jack, who sadly did not survive the pregnancy due to complications at 20 weeks gestation.

His post continued with, “I’m so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever.”

It hasn’t been an easy year for the couple, but Chrissy remains very public about her struggles coping with the loss of Jack. She shared her story to help other people going through similar issues.

One of those people who reached out to her was Meghan Markle.

During Chrissy’s recent appearance on “Watch What Happen Live with Andy Cohen,” the cookbook author revealed that she had formed a friendship with the Duchess of Sussex after the two bonded over their heartbreaking experiences with pregnancy loss.

“She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack and loss, but, yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind and just as kind as everyone says she is,” she shared.

When Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover spoke to John in April he shared his hopes for the world returning back to normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic and if that means a double date with Meghan and husband Prince Harry could be in their future.

“This is why everybody needs to get vaccinated so we can all go out and double date again and feel safe,” John said.



