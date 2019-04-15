John Legend, Reese Witherspooon And More Stars Go Wild For The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Premiere!

Winter is here and these stars are LIVING for it.

Jimmy Fallon, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and more celebrated the premiere of the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” on Sunday night.

If you thought you were a stan of the show, guess again! These stars were taking their “GOT” very seriously in more ways than one!

Power couple Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara shared an elaborate “Game of Thrones” themed desert that they call “the iron cake.”

Mindy Kaling warned her co-workers and friends that she will be doing a full recap of the first episode, which means spoilers on spoilers!

“I am talking about Game of Thrones on Monday. If you haven’t seen it and you hate spoilers, don’t even come to work. I ain’t got time for this no-spoilers-ish this season,” she tweeted.

“James R.R. Fallon” shared a hilarious video on Twitter dressed in traditional Westeros attire!

“How long must we f***ing wait for Game of Thrones,” he shouted in the video.

“For it to end, it must f%*king BEGIN!” – James R.R. Fallon #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/i0kyi5hPje — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 15, 2019

Joe Jonas, fiancé to Sophie Turner (AKA Sansa Stark), got all dressed up for the episode as well!

The “Cool” singer took to Instagram to share a video of his dramatic entrance to the “Game of Thrones” theme song dressed like his favorite character (Sansa, obvi).

John Legend so much as locked out his wife, Chrissy Teigen, from their watch party because she couldn’t respect the number one rule of ‘GOT’: NO TALKING!

the boys locked us out. they won’t let us watch #GoT because we talk too much @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal pic.twitter.com/P7PZ05VGGj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2019

These stars came to win in this “Game of Thrones” fan challenge! We can’t wait until next Sunday!

WATCH: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Gone Wrong: See The Hilarious Mishaps Behind-The-Scenes