John Legend just won the ultimate dad award for his adorable antics with his daughter, Luna, on Friday night.

While wife Chrissy Teigen is working overseas, the “All of Me” singer was left in charge of parenting duties for their kids Luna and Miles and it looks like he’s totally crushing it. John posted a sweet-as-can-be photo to his Instagram on Friday night and titled it simply, “Friday night.”

Luna is resting on her dad’s chest as they take the cute snap.

But clearly the two didn’t just stop there! The daddy-daughter duo also tried on wigs worthy of “The Little Mermaid’s” attention and showed off their fun night of dress-up to mom Chrissy. Chrissy shared the photos on her own IG account on Friday and wrote, “my babies are having too much fun without me 😩.”

Leave it to John to be dad of the year while Mom’s away!