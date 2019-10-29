John Stamos Is Bringing Out The ‘Crazy’ Side Of Chef Louis In ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

As he gears up for “The Little Mermaid Live,” John Stamos is giving Chef Louis his own spin.

“What excites me is that they’re sort of letting me play with the character a little bit,” John says in an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from rehearsals. “I mean, the essence of him will be what people love, but you know, if you really look at this guy, he’s crazy! So just to be able to let all that out into this character is going to be really fun.”

In the video, John can be seen having a blast as he performs “Les Poissons” in character as the nutty chef. The “Fuller House” actor runs across tables and carries a fake knife as he pretends to chase Sebastian, Ariel’s crustacean pal.

Chef Louis is a familiar role for John: he first played it at the Hollywood Bowl’s 2016 production of the Disney classic. This time, he’ll be joined by Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric. The televised special will feature the live musical performances of each song in between footage from the animated film.

“The Little Mermaid Live!” is set to air Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8/7c on ABC.

