John Travolta And Daughter Ella Dance In Memory Of Kelly Preston

John Travolta and his daughter Ella are keeping Kelly Preston’s memory alive in a touching way.

In a video posted to his Instagram, John and his 20-year-old daughter shared a dance while a jazzy song played in the background. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”

In July, John’s wife Kelly Preston died at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. The 66-year-old “Grease” actor posted an emotional statement on Instagram confirming the news, writing, “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

John reflected further on her legacy, and shared that he is taking some time for his family after her passing. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” he wrote. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Ella also reflected on the heartbreaking loss of her mother, writing on Instagram, “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

“Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Kelly is survived by Ella, John, and their 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple’s oldest son Jett passed away in 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

— by Katcy Stephan