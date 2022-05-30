Johnny Depp Performs Rock Concert With Jeff Beck As Defamation Trial Winds Down

Johnny Depp is taking the stage again.

Johnny performed in England over the weekend at a rock concert alongside Jeff Beck following closing arguments for his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Friday in a Virginia courtroom. Johnny took the stage on Sunday at Sheffield City Hall in England and played guitar with Jeff Beck, whom he released a song titled “Isolation” with in April 2020 as a spin on the John Lennon song.

Johnny’s surprise appearance on stage was billed by Jeff Beck as his “unexpected co-conspirator,” and he shared that the two “been working on music together for a while now.” Jeff Beck has several additional stops during his UK tour.

PHOTOS: Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial: Inside The Courtroom

Johnny, 58, and his ex-wife Amber, 36, have been embroiled in a headline-making defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia and closing arguments were made on Friday and a seven-person jury began deliberating, with a verdict expected sometime this week. Johnny is suing the “Aquaman” actress for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse claims. While she didn’t directly cite Johnny in the article, he claims that the op-ed damaged his career and he’s seeking $50 million in damages.

Amber is counter-suing her ex for defamation, claiming that public statements made by Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman that called her allegations “fake” and an “abuse hoax” ruined her reputation and stopped her career. She’s seeking $100 million in damages, which her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft explained were double of Depp’s damages because they wanted to send “a message back.”