Jonah Hill and Fiancée Gianna Santos Call Off Engagement (Reports)

Jonah Hill and his fiancée Gianna Santos have broken up a year after getting engaged, People confirms.

In September 2019 just a before the 36-year-old actor and Gianna got engaged, Jonah bought a $6.7M home in Santa Monica, California.

The couple were first linked together in August 2019 after being spotted walking around New York City together. Jonah and Gianna have kept their relationship private and have only been photographed together while out in public.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” actor has been focused on encouraging people to vote and recently shared a photo of himself sporting a beard and showing off his tattoos.

“I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard. Please vote,” he captioned the pic.

Jonah’s mom, Sharon, created a video on her Instagram also joining her son’s effort to encourage people to register to vote.