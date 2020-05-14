Jonah Hill Surpasses Samuel L. Jackson For Most Swear Words Said In Movies

Jonah Hill is celebrating a milestone! The actor jokingly took to Instagram to celebrate surpassing Samuel L. Jackson as the actor with “the most f-ing swear words on film,” according to The Wrap.

“So many people to thank,” the actor wrote alongside a screenshot of the article, which attributes Jonah’s achievement to his roles in “Superbad” and “Wolf Of Wall Street.” Hill went on to thank the director of the latter movie, before mentioned Samuel himself!

“@martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled . (Also “new report”? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love.”

The report was created by Buzz Bingo, which aggregates the amount of swear words said per movie. Currently, the site ranks “Wolf Of Wall Street” as the movie with most swear words per minute, using a whopping 715 curse words during its 180 minute runtime. The runner-up is Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems,” which dropped 646 swear words for a total of 35.1 swears per 1,000 words in the movie.

It seems “Wolf Of Wall Street” may have tipped fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio over the edge too—the actor currently ranks as second on the site’s list of actors who swear most across their films. The star comes in with 361 curses across his movies, with Samuel L. Jackson now in third place with 301 curses over his movie career.

Jonah ranks no. 1 with 376 curse words said by his various characters.

The site further lists Jonah and Leonardo’s characters of Donnie and Jordan as the “sweariest (sic) film character” for swear words used per 1,000 words and swears total in a movie, respectively.

Congratulations, Jonah!