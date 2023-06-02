Jonah Hill Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill had a good reason for appearing to miss sister Beanie Feldstein’s wedding!

The actor has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar, Jonah’s rep confirmed to People on Friday. Further details including the baby’s sex, name and birth date have yet to be made public.

All The Celebrity Babies Born In 2023 View Gallery

The happy news comes amid another celebration for the new dad’s family, as “Booksmart” star Beanie tied the knot with producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts on May 20.

The couple dished on the romantic festivities in a Vogue profile published on Thursday. Fans noticed that Jonah did not appear in the article or corresponding photos, likely due to his new parenting duties.

Beanie and Bonnie’s ceremony was still a star-studded event, with celebrities including Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Ben Platt, and more celebrities attending.

Jonah, 39, and Olivia were first spotted together last September and the Chasseresse co-owner sparked pregnancy rumors six months later after being photographed sporting what looked like a growing baby bump underneath overalls. Olivia also appeared to wear an engagement ring on her left hand but the couple has yet to comment on their marital plans.

The Oscar nominee was previously engaged to Gianna Santos and dated surfer Sarah Brady.

— Erin Biglow