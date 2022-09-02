Joseph Quinn Reveals The Advice Olivia Colman Gave Him To Have An ‘Extraordinary Career’

Joseph Quinn is a cover star!

The 28-year-old British actor covers Wonderland’s Autumn/Fall 2022 issue and revealed the solid advice he got from Oscar winner Olivia Colman.

“Olivia Colman said to me once, ‘To have an extraordinary career you need to have an ordinary home life.’ I mean, she didn’t say you need to, but it helps,” he said in an expert from his cover story that was shared on Instagram. “She has a very lovely family; she’s been with her partner since uni, she has three lovely kids, an extraordinary career and is an extraordinary person.”

The “Dickensian” alum also opened up about how he balances working and his personal life, and the phrase he tries to live by.

“There is a phrase that is rallied around the business: ‘Take your work seriously, but never yourself’. That is something that I hold onto,” he said. “So much of it is about managing your life and making your life as simple as possible so that when you’re given an opportunity eventually to go and make crazy things with crazy people, you feel like you can. I think it’s about setting down roots and that is what, in my next ten years, I want to do. I think I want to lay down the foundation of some roots.”

Joseph also got candid about skyrocketing to fame following his stint at Eddie Munson on Season 4 of “Stranger Things.”

“I guess the acknowledgment or notion that I even have fans, it’s still something that I’m wrapping my head around,” he told the magazine. “I think it’s important to bear in mind that they’re fans of the show, and they’re fans of the character. And through that, there is a projection onto me; it’s one that I feel very grateful for.”

He went on to say how thankful he is for being on the show that has so much notoriety and is beloved by fans.

“I feel very grateful to have had that through a show like ‘Stranger Things,’ which I think is a really great show,” he said. “I’m still adjusting to the fact that there are people out there who know who I am. They are, on the whole, always so lovely and kind.”