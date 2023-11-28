Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel & Phinneas’ 19th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photo

Julia Roberts is celebrating a special milestone for two of her most cherished people.

The Oscar winner posted a rare social media tribute to twins Hazel and Phinneas for their 19th birthday on Nov. 28, honoring the pair with a sweet throwback photo of their infant days.

“19,” Julia wrote in her caption alongside star emojis. “There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together. 💕”

The heartwarming black-and-white snap shows the actress, now 56, holding both babies in her lap. Julia shares her son and daughter, and youngest child Henry, 16, with husband Danny Moder, whom she married in 2002.

The “Ticket to Paradise” star and the cinematographer tend to keep their family life private, but the kids have appeared alongside their famous parents from time to time – on social media and at major events.

Most notably, Hazel made her red carpet debut with Danny at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival for director Sean Penn’s film “Flag Day.” The teen wore a simple button-up lace dress for the occasion while smiling next to her dad.

Julia has previously commemorated Hazel and her twin sibling’s big day with a trip down memory lane. Last year, the actress shared another candid photo of the duo in their earliest days.

“18. Love you,” she penned at the time, captioning an image of herself holding one of the twins while the other sat in a baby seat.