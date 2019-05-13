Julia Roberts’ Hubby Shares Rare Snap Of Their Kiddos: See What They Look Like

Julia Roberts’ children are growing up!

The actress’ husband, Danny Moder, took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to post a sweet snap of the star and their three kids, 11-year-old son Henry David and twins Hazel Patricia and Phinneaus “Finn” Walter, 14.

“That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much,” Danny captioned the snap of the 51-year-old star flashing her signature smile while she snuggled with the young teenagers.

The adorable family photo is super rare! Prior to the Mother’s Day tribute, Danny hasn’t shared a snap of their kiddos for a couple of years.

But their lack of sharing family snaps comes as no surprise! Julia and Danny, who have been married since 2002, have kept their relationship out of the spotlight since first meeting on the set of “The Mexican” back in 2000.

Just last year, the “Homecoming” actress admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that her three kids really don’t “have a true sense” of how famous she really is.

“I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’ And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am,'” she told the mag.

At the time, Julia said her kids needed more detail, so they asked her about their favorite pop star.

“Maybe an hour goes by. (Then they ask,) ‘Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'”

