Jussie Smollett Indicted By Special Prosecutor Over Alleged ‘False Reports’ In 2019 Incident

Jussie Smollett has been indicted, according to court documents released by a Chicago special prosecutor. The indictment stems from the alleged hoax attack against the “Empire” actor last year.

In January 2019, Smollett told police that he was the target of a racist and anti-gay attack. The following month, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He was originally charged with 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly not being truthful over the attack, which police claim he staged because he wasn’t satisfied with his salary on “Empire.”



Police and prosecutors claimed at the time that the actor faked the attack with assistance from two brothers, one who was an extra on “Empire” and the other was Smolett’s personal trainer. Neither brother has been charged in connection with the alleged attack. Neither brother has been charged in connection with the alleged attack.

The 37-year-old pled not guilty to the allegations and in February 2019, all charges against the actor were dropped in exchange for his forfeiture of a $10,000 bond payment and completion of community service.

Smollett was written out of the final two episodes of season 5 on “Empire” amid the legal drama. His costars on the FOX musical program penned a letter to show producers and studio execs last April pleading for his return. In response to a published report on whether Jussie would return for the sixth and final season of the series, the show’s co-creator Lee Daniels said Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire.

Just last month, Taraji P. Henson and Vivica A. Fox expressed hope that the 37-year-old actor can return for the show’s final season.

Smollett is due in court February 24.