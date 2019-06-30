Justin Bieber Admits That His Wife Hailey is ‘Out Of His League’

Justin Bieber is enjoying some alone time with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber this weekend, and he apparently thinks she is “so out” of his league!

The “I Don’t Care” singer, 25, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet post with the 23-year-old model during a gorgeous desert sunset.

“These are the moments I live for,” he captioned the selfie. “Alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours. #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff.”

Hailey’s supermodel bestie Kendall Jenner chimed in to the comments section that the “What Do You Mean” singer will have to share!

“She’s a little bit mine too,” the reality star joked.

Justin’s manager Scooter Braun also added that “out of your league is the best way to go.”

The “Baby” hitmaker teased new music last week with a sexy Instagram pic of him and Hailey getting cozy next to a piano.

“Studio mode,” he captioned the snap.

Last month, Justin posted another studio shot with the “Roxy” ambassador.

“Studio vibes…with my studio chicka,” he gushed in the caption.

The singer appears to be in good spirits since he revealed that he has been battling with anxiety and depression.

Fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win,” he said in a post last month. “God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love, and of a sound mind.”

