Justin Bieber Hands Homeless Man Money While Shopping

Just call him Justin “Benevolent” Bieber!

The 25-year-old,”I Don’t Care” singer has some good karma coming his way after he slipped a homeless man some cash while shopping in Miami, Fla. on Saturday.

The musician was in town for a church conference with his wife Hailey, which might have inspired the kind gesture.

It appears that the Canadian native offered $40 in cash to the man sitting on the sidewalk outside a gas station.

Justin was repping a tie-dye “Drew” sweatshirt from his clothing line with a pair of slouchy fringed shorts and some yellow slippers — making it pretty easy to recognize him!

The pop superstar has been leaning on his faith the past couple months amid his struggle with depression and anxiety.

READ: Justin Bieber Reveals His Adorable Nickname For Wife Hailey Baldwin

A formal wedding ceremony for Justin and his 22-year-old supermodel spouse has been put on hold while the singer continues to work on his mental health.

According to US Weekly, the couple is planning the ceremony for September, nearing the one-year anniversary of their first nuptials in a New York City courthouse.

Back in March, the “Drew” creator revealed that he is “focused on repairing some deep-rooted issues” to “sustain [his] marriage and be the father [he] wants to be.”

Since then, Justin appears to be on the up and up and is returning to music. His most recent song “I Don’t Care” with Ed Sheeran has topped the charts and could just be the bop of the summer!